Larry R. Conrad
New Lexington - Larry R. Conrad 74. Passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2014 at the Bickford Assisted Living in Lancaster.
He was born In New Lexington on March 13, 1945 to the late Ralph and Lucille (Ellis) Conrad. He was a United States Navy Veteran.
He is survived by his brothers, George (Saunie) Conrad and Norman (Janine) Conrad of New Lexington and a sister Caroline (Val) Reich of Somerset, A step-daughter, Julie Pratt of Pataskala. Many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his loving companion, Laura Pratt.
A graveside memorial service will be held at New Lexington Cemetery on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Father Michael R. Hartage officiating. Chute-Wiley Funeral Home, New Lexington is in charge of arrangements. www.chutewiley.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 19, 2019