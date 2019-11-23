|
Larry R. Morris
Duncan Falls - Larry R. "Moose" Morris, 77, of Edgewater FL, formerly of Duncan Falls, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in Daytona Beach, FL. while under the care of Advent Hospital.
Larry was born in Zanesville on May 19, 1942. He is the son of Edna (Shiplett) Baker of Norwalk, Ohio and the late Robert Morris. He retired from the Pepsi Company where he worked as a loader. He also owned Morris Photography for over 25 years and he managed the Clark gas station in Zanesville in the 1970's. He did not know a stranger and always had a joke or a funny story to share. Most especially he loved his family, his children and his grandchildren, and sharing stories and playing basketball, at any opportunity, with his family and friends.
Larry is survived by his wife Sally (Bowshier) Morris; his four children, Brandy Stoneburner of Roseville, Cassandra (Brian) Stanley of New Lexington, Gina (Anthony) Chandler of Crooksville and Trent (Stephanie Bishop) Bowshier of Chandlersville; his grandchildren, Dakota, Brett, Colton, Brianna, Erica, Madison, Jack, Tanner, and Jera. His two brothers, Loren (Amy) Morris and Chuck (Kathy) Baker; his sister, Roanna Hoff; his step-brothers, Dennis O'Riley, Charles "Buddy" Baker, Carmen "Dee" (Larry) Skillman, Pat Reisinger and Maxine McCommis; sister-in-law, Dawn Baker. His nieces and nephews are Molly, Michelle, Brooke, Craig Morris, David Baker, Darlene Chaney, Bobby Baker and Chad Baker.
In addition to his father, Larry is preceded in death by his brothers, Eddie Morris, David Baker, Marvin Baker, and Dick Baker, and a sister Eva Burns.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 pm on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home, where funeral services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday with Pastor Marc Caton officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019