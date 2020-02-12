|
|
Larry Reed
New Lexington, Ohio - Larry A. Reed, 66 of New Lexington, Ohio died at 4:45 pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio. Born January 14, 1954 in Zanesville Ohio to Mamie Louise Robinson Cook and the late Charles J. "Buck" Reed. He was a member of the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Junction City; loved to play the guitar, camping, cars, dogs and especially his family. Survived by his wife of 43 years, Janis Pearson Reed; daughter, Larissa (Rick) Cline and son, Matthew (Megan) Reed; mother, Mamie Louise Robinson Cook; grandchildren, Emmy Decore, Bodie Decore, Pierce Reed and Porter Reed; brothers, Gary (Linda) Reed and Rick (Florence) Reed; sister, Robin Reed; step-siblings, Tina (Robin) Athey and George (John) Cook; his dogs, Brewster and Brigette. In addition to his father, preceded in death by his stepfather, Warren J. Cook; his mother & father-in-law, Bill & Joan Pearson. Calling hours will be held from 4-8pm on Friday, February 14, 2020 and from 10-11 am on Saturday at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the funeral home with Rick Cline officiating. Burial will follow at Community Gardens Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020