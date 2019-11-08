|
Larry Sterling
Frazeysburg - Larry L. Sterling, 79, of Dresden, Ohio died Friday morning, November 8, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House in Zanesville.
Born March 18, 1940 in Zanesville he was a son of the late Albert L. "Bill" and Hazel C. (Trout) Sterling and was a 1958 graduate of Frazeysburg High School. Following high school he proudly served our country in the United States Navy and was a member of the American Legion. Larry was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed his summer home at Seneca Lake Resorts for 34 years. He retired in 1995 from Owens-Corning Fiberglass of Newark where he was a supervisor with 32 years of services.
Surviving is his loving wife of nearly 61 years, Betty J. (Jones) Sterling whom he married December 4, 1958; two sons, Mark (Cathy) Sterling and Scott (Krystal) Sterling both of Frazeysburg; a daughter, Shelly (Barry) Childress of Coshocton, Ohio; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Bill (Kathy) Sterling of Frazeysburg and Fred (Linda) Sterling of Nashport; four sisters, Joyce Burchett of Zanesville, Pat Bernier of New Hampshire, Hazel (Russell) Sensibaugh and Cathy (Mike) Evans, both of Utica, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Jay Dee Sterling.
The Sterling family wishes to give a very special thanks to his nurses Wendy Burkhart and Brittni Rothenstine and to his daughter in-law, Cathy Sterling.
Calling hours will be 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Monday, November 11, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Bob Davis officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019