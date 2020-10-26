Laura BusseyFrazeysburg - Laura E. Wilson Bussey, 92, formerly of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Saturday morning, October 24, 2020, at Cedar Hill Care Center in Zanesville, Ohio.Born March 27, 1928 in Harrisville, West Virginia she was a daughter of the late Emmett H. and Lavera (Gawthrop) Wilson and was a 1946 graduate of Harrisville High School. Mrs. Bussey was a homemaker and a member of the Frazeysburg United Methodist Church. She was active in all church activities and was responsible for the flowers and cards for many years. Laura was also a former member of the Order of Eastern Star at Frazeysburg.Surviving are several nieces and nephews, including Patty McElfresh, Linda Kinney, David Eddy and Bob Eddy, all of the Parkersburg, West Virginia area.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, Billy Bussey, Jr., whom she married November 4, 1947 and who died March 1, 1996; two sisters, Frankie Cowan and Mabel Eddy and a brother, Harry Wilson.Funeral services will be 10:00am Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street with Pastor John Kay officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.Calling hours will be for one hour prior to the service on Friday.