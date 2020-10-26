1/
Laura Bussey
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Bussey

Frazeysburg - Laura E. Wilson Bussey, 92, formerly of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Saturday morning, October 24, 2020, at Cedar Hill Care Center in Zanesville, Ohio.

Born March 27, 1928 in Harrisville, West Virginia she was a daughter of the late Emmett H. and Lavera (Gawthrop) Wilson and was a 1946 graduate of Harrisville High School. Mrs. Bussey was a homemaker and a member of the Frazeysburg United Methodist Church. She was active in all church activities and was responsible for the flowers and cards for many years. Laura was also a former member of the Order of Eastern Star at Frazeysburg.

Surviving are several nieces and nephews, including Patty McElfresh, Linda Kinney, David Eddy and Bob Eddy, all of the Parkersburg, West Virginia area.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, Billy Bussey, Jr., whom she married November 4, 1947 and who died March 1, 1996; two sisters, Frankie Cowan and Mabel Eddy and a brother, Harry Wilson.

Funeral services will be 10:00am Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street with Pastor John Kay officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.

Calling hours will be for one hour prior to the service on Friday.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
110 Third Street
Frazeysburg, OH 43822
(740) 828-3301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved