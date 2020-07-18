1/
Laura J. Shipley
Laura J. Shipley

Zanesville - Laura J. Shipley, 87 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020 at The Morrison House while under the care of Genesis Hospice.

Laura was born in Zanesville on April 22, 1933. She is the daughter of the late Tony and Rosanna Kinney Hansel. She was a longtime member of the Brighton Presbyterian Church and the Rebecca Circle.

Laura is survived by her son, Carl Richard Shipley; her grandson, Carlton Thompson; her sisters, Carol Lee Hansel and her son-in-law Randy Thompson.

In addition to her parents, Laura is preceded in death by her husband Carl Edwin Shipley and her daughter, Jane Lee Thompson.

In keeping with her wishes a caring cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at her home. The Farus Funeral Home is caring for the Shipley family.






July 18, 2020
Very nice memories of the days Laura and all of you lived in the neighborhood. Rest in peace old friend.
Shirley Morehouse
