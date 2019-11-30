|
Laura Wavelene Dady
Zanesville - Laura Wavelene Dady 93 of Zanesville passed away November 29, 2019 at Altercare of Zanesville. She was born August 3, 1926 in Hocking County, a daughter of the late Arthur and Violet Johnson Hanning. She was retired from Good Samaritan and Bethesda hospitals where she worked as a nurses aid for many years. She was a member of the Scott's Nut Shop bowling league and a representative of BeeLine Clothing.
Surviving is her daughter Laura Denice Ford of Zanesville; one granddaughter Leigh Anne (Gregory R.) Eppley and one great grandson Lucian Jack Eppley; one brother William Arthur "Billy" Hanning; two sisters Marlene Kittle and Monna Cantrell; "Son" Jeff Lanning of Nashport and "Grandson" Kyle Lanning of Nashport.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William E. "Bill" Dady on May 9, 2013; two brothers James "Jimmy" Hanning and Lester Lee Hanning; two sisters Loverna McNerney and Wilda Hamilton.
Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Wednesday December 4, 2019 in the Snouffer Chapel with Rev. Gene McNerney officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740.450.8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019