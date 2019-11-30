Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Dady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Wavelene Dady

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Wavelene Dady Obituary
Laura Wavelene Dady

Zanesville - Laura Wavelene Dady 93 of Zanesville passed away November 29, 2019 at Altercare of Zanesville. She was born August 3, 1926 in Hocking County, a daughter of the late Arthur and Violet Johnson Hanning. She was retired from Good Samaritan and Bethesda hospitals where she worked as a nurses aid for many years. She was a member of the Scott's Nut Shop bowling league and a representative of BeeLine Clothing.

Surviving is her daughter Laura Denice Ford of Zanesville; one granddaughter Leigh Anne (Gregory R.) Eppley and one great grandson Lucian Jack Eppley; one brother William Arthur "Billy" Hanning; two sisters Marlene Kittle and Monna Cantrell; "Son" Jeff Lanning of Nashport and "Grandson" Kyle Lanning of Nashport.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William E. "Bill" Dady on May 9, 2013; two brothers James "Jimmy" Hanning and Lester Lee Hanning; two sisters Loverna McNerney and Wilda Hamilton.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Wednesday December 4, 2019 in the Snouffer Chapel with Rev. Gene McNerney officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.

To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740.450.8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -