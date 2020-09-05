1/1
Laura Wisecarver
1936 - 2020
Laura Wisecarver

Adamsville - Laura Frances Wisecarver, 84, of Adamsville, Ohio died Thursday afternoon, September 3, 2020 at Cedar Hill Care Center in Zanesville.

Born January 4, 1936 in Zanesville she was a daughter of the late Orville J. and Laura Jane (Hina) Bagley. Laura was a very faithful Christian and attended Trinity Full Gospel Church. She greatest enjoyment was reading her bible and visiting with her family.

Surviving are two daughters, Ruby (Bill) Lane of Adamsville and Laura Wisecarver of Zanesville; one son, Jerry L. Wisecarver of Zanesville; seven grandchildren, Bill (Kayla) Lane, Randy (Elizabeth) Lane, Darlene (Eric) Gill, Albert (Kerrie) Wisecarver, Ray Wisecarver, Billy Wisecarver and Shawntay Wisecarver and eight great grandchildren with one great grandson on the way. Also surviving are two sisters, Venelia Tracey and Katherine (Jerry) Leonard both of Zanesville; four brothers, Clifford (Norma) Bagley, Russell Bagley, Howard (Sandy) Bagley, all of Zanesville and Kenny Bagley of Roseville; a daughter in-law, Linda Wisecarver of Dresden and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert R. Wisecarver whom she married November 7, 1953 and who died September 2, 2001; two sons, Albert James Wisecarver and William Ray Wisecarver; five brothers, Raymond, Orville, Jr., David, Chester and Robert Charles Bagley and two sisters, Goldie Paxton and Dorothy McWhorter.

Calling hours will be 1pm to 2pm Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street. The family request that face mask be worn.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Sharon Williamson officiating. Burial will be in Adamsville Baptist Cemetery.






Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes - Dresden Chapel
SEP
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes - Dresden Chapel
