|
|
Lauren Elizabeth Maneely
Zanesville - Lauren Elizabeth Maneely, 25, of Zanesville, passed away at her home on Thur. Feb. 14, 2019. She was born on June 18, 1993 in Zanesville, a daughter of Julie and Steve Maneely. She graduated from Philo High School in 2011 and had her STNA license. In addition to her parents, she is survived by two brothers Logan and Lane Maneely. Two aunts Tessie (Steve) Wilson and Holly Noland. Two uncles Keith (Gayla) Fisher and Frank (Brenda) Maneely. Maternal grandparents Don and Charlene Noland. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Francis and Viola Maneely. An uncle Jimmy Noland. Her maternal great-grandparents Bob and Elsie Wright.Her maternal grandfather Robert Fisher. Friends may call from 1-4 p.m. Mon. Feb. 18, 2019 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Dennis Allison officiating. A cremation will follow the services. To sign the online guest book visit
www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019