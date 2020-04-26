|
|
Lavella "Pug" Henry
New Lexington - Lavella "Pug" Henry, 55 of New Lexington, Ohio died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her home. Born January 1, 1965 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Larry Deahl and Linda Spires (Don) Butcher of Junction City, Ohio. Pug was a waitress and she loved spending time with her grandchildren; Catholic by faith. Survived by her 3 sons, Jeff Henry, Andrew Henry and Ryan Pizzino; grandchildren, Jayden, Lillian and Leighton Henry and Jaxon Pizzino; sister, Kim Fisher; brothers, Donnie Butcher, Harry Deahl and Larry Deahl, Jr; dear friend, Walter Presgraves. In addition to her father, preceded in death by a sister, Ramona Chapman. Graveside funeral service and burial will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Old Zion United Brethren Church Cemetery, Junction City, Ohio with Father Michael Hartge officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020