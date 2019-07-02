Services
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
Thornville - Laverne Martin Garbelman,Jr., 82, of Thornville, passed away Sat. June 29, 2019 at Genesis Perry County Medical Center. He was born on May 2, 1937 in Aurora, Illinois. He was a United States Air Force veteran. He was a former electrician in the heating and cooling business and later drove truck with his wife Bess and their dog. He is survived by three daughters Nancy Platt, Patricia Bailey, and Gailann Garbelman. One son Michael Cooper. Fifteen grandchildren among which are Brian Gilder, Amanda Gilder, and Nicole Cooper, twenty-five great-grandchildren among which are Brianna Gilder, Emmit Gilder and Noah Braden.

He was preceded in death by his wife Bessie Garbelman, sons William Cooper and Marc Cooper, daughter Terena Clay.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon on Friday July 5, 2019 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive where funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Pastor Jack Helton officiating. Entombment will be in Zanesville Memorial Park. To sign the online book please visit

www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on July 2, 2019
