1/1
Laverne Pickrell
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laverne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laverne Pickrell

Columbus, formerly of Zanesville - Laverne E. Pickrell, 93 of Columbus, formerly of Zanesville, died peacefully in her sleep at 6:25 PM, Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor in Columbus. She was born Monday, October 4, 1926, in Fulda, the daughter of Urban Estadt and Sophie (Nau) Schockling. She married Richard H. Pickrell on Thursday, September 11, 1947, and was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church.

Laverne loved genealogy and had published articles on the subject, and loved playing cards. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who greatly enjoyed the time she spent with her family.

Laverne is survived by eight children: Mary Lou Sekula of Louisville, E. Janie (Mike) Halaiko of Pickerington, formerly of New Lexington, Shirley (Edward) Dattalo of Florida, Ronald (Peggy) Pickrell of Columbus, Donna (Mark) Harrison of Michigan, David (Susie) Pickrell of State College, PA, Gary (Claire) Pickrell of Virginia and Kevin (Tammy) Pickrell of North Carolina; many grandchildren and several great grandchildren; one sister: Madeline (Mackey) Bronkar of Zanesville, and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents Laverne was preceded in death by her husband: Rickard "Dick" Pickrell; one son and daughter-in-law: Daniel R. & Shirley Pickrell; one grandson: Paul Harrison; one brother and sister-in-law: Robert "Dutch" & Martha Estadt, and one sister and brother-in-law: Mary & Virgil Sorg.

Private family visitation and Mass of Christian Burial was Celebrated at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Zanesville, with Fr. Martin J. Ralko as celebrant. Laverne was laid to rest beside her beloved husband in Mt. Olive Cemetery. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved