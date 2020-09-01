Laverne Pickrell
Columbus, formerly of Zanesville - Laverne E. Pickrell, 93 of Columbus, formerly of Zanesville, died peacefully in her sleep at 6:25 PM, Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor in Columbus. She was born Monday, October 4, 1926, in Fulda, the daughter of Urban Estadt and Sophie (Nau) Schockling. She married Richard H. Pickrell on Thursday, September 11, 1947, and was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church.
Laverne loved genealogy and had published articles on the subject, and loved playing cards. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who greatly enjoyed the time she spent with her family.
Laverne is survived by eight children: Mary Lou Sekula of Louisville, E. Janie (Mike) Halaiko of Pickerington, formerly of New Lexington, Shirley (Edward) Dattalo of Florida, Ronald (Peggy) Pickrell of Columbus, Donna (Mark) Harrison of Michigan, David (Susie) Pickrell of State College, PA, Gary (Claire) Pickrell of Virginia and Kevin (Tammy) Pickrell of North Carolina; many grandchildren and several great grandchildren; one sister: Madeline (Mackey) Bronkar of Zanesville, and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents Laverne was preceded in death by her husband: Rickard "Dick" Pickrell; one son and daughter-in-law: Daniel R. & Shirley Pickrell; one grandson: Paul Harrison; one brother and sister-in-law: Robert "Dutch" & Martha Estadt, and one sister and brother-in-law: Mary & Virgil Sorg.
Private family visitation and Mass of Christian Burial was Celebrated at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Zanesville, with Fr. Martin J. Ralko as celebrant. Laverne was laid to rest beside her beloved husband in Mt. Olive Cemetery. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com