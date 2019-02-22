Services
Farus Funeral Home
63 W Main St
New Concord, OH 43762
(740) 826-4318
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of Christ of New Concord
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Christ of New Concord
Norwich - Lavonna Jean Clark, 88, of Norwich was called Home to the Lord on Wednesday, February 20th, 2019 while in the loving presence of her family. She was born on May 27, 1930 to Clarence and Rosella Monlux in Zanesville, Ohio. Jean married the love of her life, Ronald, on August 27, 1949. She worked her whole life, and was an LPN. She was a loving mother as well as a devoted wife and a doting grandmother. Jean was a member of the Church of Christ of New Concord. If you visited her home you left well fed, and she was known to spoil her great-grandchildren with chocolate chip cookies.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Ronald Clark, her daughters Sandra McMackins of Boston, Vicki (John) Revennaugh of Chandlersville, and Joyce (Mark) Aebi of Lancaster, she also leaves behind, 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Dorothy (Dale) German, and Donna Shirer. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Kenneth Monlux, her sister Marcella West, and her brother-in-law, Bernard West.

Friends and family are welcome to attend a calling hour for Jean on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019 at the Church of Christ of New Concord at 10 AM. Services will be held at 11 AM, with Terry Townsend attending. Burial will follow at the St. Paul Cemetery in Sonora. The family requests that in Lieu of flowers donations be made in Jean's memory to the New Concord Church of Christ, PO Box 65, New Concord, OH 43762 or the Chandlersville Church of Christ, 9075 Chandlersville Rd, Chandlersville, OH 43727. Farus Funeral Home of New Concord is caring for the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 22, 2019
