New Lexington - Lawayna E. Baker, 92 of New Lexington, Ohio died at 5:12 pm on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Born July 3, 1927 in New Lexington, Ohio to the late Howard and Flo Starner Dickerson. Lawayna was a member of the Church of God; she loved being with her family, being in the outdoors, quilting and crocheting. Survived by 3 sons, Bruce Baker, David (Sandy) Baker and Rob (Mary) Baker; 11 grandchildren, Julie (Brad) Shriner, Clint (Trish) Newman, Tracy (Chuck) Abram, Scott (Cindy) Baker, David Baker, Judd (Becky) Baker, Matt (Kelly) Baker, Malisa (Ryan) Barringer, Trever (Pamela) Baker, Brittnie (Kaitlin) Baker and Jake Baker; 18 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Robert Newman; daughter-in-law, Bea Baker; brother, Lawrence (Betty) Dickerson and a sister, Elsie McMillan. In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband, Robert Baker; son, Forrest Baker; daughter, Sandra Newman; 2 grandchildren, Bobby Newman and Travis Baker. Given current public health concerns, private calling hours and services will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio with Reverend Richard Newlon officiating. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from May 18 to May 19, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -