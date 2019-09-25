|
|
Lawrence Jones
Newark - Lawrence P. Jones, 98, of Newark, died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Riverside Landing Nursing Care in McConnelsville, OH. He was born February 3, 1921 to Ralph and Vinnie Jones in Perry County. He married Julia (Larig) on September 7, 1940 and together they raised four children.
Lawrence served in the Army during WWII. He was retired from Rockwell International after many years of service. He was a member of the Newark Eagles #387, Licking County Shrine Club; Farmers Lodge #153 of Fredonia, Scottish Rite Free Masonry, and American Legion Post #85.
He is survived by son; Jerry (Bev) of Newark; two daughters, Diana (Jim) Love of Galipolis, OH, and Lorna Rutter of Corning, OH; nine grandchildren; and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Julia; daughter, Judy Eickel; four brothers; one sister, and one granddaughter.
Visitation will be Thursday from 11-1 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where the funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Wally McLaughlin officiating. Entombment will follow the service in Newark Memorial Gardens Mausoleum where military honors will be presented by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate on Sept. 25, 2019