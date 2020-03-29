Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
Lawrence Novaria


1936 - 2020
Lawrence Novaria Obituary
Lawrence Novaria

Zanesville - Lawrence A. Novaria, 83 of Zanesville, went home to his Lord March 28, 2020 at his residence.

He was born December 9, 1936 in Brush Creek Township, son of the late, Charles A. Novaria and Goldie Kirkbride Novaria Pritchard. He was a United States Navy Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict from 1954 to 1957. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and camping at the family campground.

He is survived by his brother Dan (Becky) Pritchard; brother-in-law Lenard Hardman, Vic Duff; sister-in-law Mary Pritchard; special friend Sheila Blake; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and several great-great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Thelma Novaria, Esther (Loren) Seckman, Shirley Hardman, Nina Duff, Diane Gillogly; brothers, Kenny (Judy) Pritchard, Harold "Cal" Pritchard.

Due to current restrictions under state guidelines graveside services will take place Thursday April 2, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

The family asks for friends to sign the online guestbook or to leave a note of condolence at www.delongbakerlanning.com

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Zanesville Salvation Army or St. Jude's Children Hospital in memory of Lawrence A. Novaria.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
