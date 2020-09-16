1/
Lawrence Novaria
Lawrence Novaria

Zanesville - Lawrence A. Novaria

12/09/1936-03/28/2020

Celebration of Life Picnic for "Chief"

We will also be remembering his brother, Cal Pritchard.

Saturday, September 26 (Rain Date Oct. 3)

10am - whenever (bring a tent if adventurous)

Service 2pm with picnic dinner to follow

Please bring a lawn chair, beverage of choice,

Great stories and memories to share!

Please feel free to bring your fishing pole.

Facilities are "primitive" (clean pit toilet)

4355 Leffler Road, Roseville, OH (watch for signs)

If you need directions please call 740-408-3765






Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
