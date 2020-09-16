Lawrence Novaria
Zanesville - Lawrence A. Novaria
12/09/1936-03/28/2020
Celebration of Life Picnic for "Chief"
We will also be remembering his brother, Cal Pritchard.
Saturday, September 26 (Rain Date Oct. 3)
10am - whenever (bring a tent if adventurous)
Service 2pm with picnic dinner to follow
Please bring a lawn chair, beverage of choice,
Great stories and memories to share!
Please feel free to bring your fishing pole.
Facilities are "primitive" (clean pit toilet)
4355 Leffler Road, Roseville, OH (watch for signs)
If you need directions please call 740-408-3765