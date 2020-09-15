Lawrence Sheppard
Zanesville - Lawrence (Larry) H. Sheppard passed peacefully in the early morning of Tuesday, September 15th at the age of 64 at the Ross Heart Hospital of OSU Medical Center.
Larry was born April 5, 1956 in Zanesville, OH to Herbert and Zita (Rhinehart) Sheppard. He retired after 34 plus years at AEP. Larry loved being outdoors, a good joke, had many hobbies over the years, enjoyed railroad memorabilia and ZZ Top.
He is survived by his longtime partner Janet Kreis; his daughters, Brandie Bright, Teri (Larry) Clapper, and Ember (Jeremy) Ridgley, Janet's son, WJ; his siblings, Mary Beth Hensley, Susan (David) Weaver, John (Karen) Sheppard, Charlotte (Jeff) Saltz and Joe (Elyse) Sheppard; grandchildren, Leah, Skylynn, Aubrianna, Tia & Kenley; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert & Zita, and a sister, Theresa.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 PM Friday, Sept. 18th at Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 with a closing prayer at 5:00 PM.
To leave a condolence note or sign the online register book visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com
.