Lawrence Soller
Zanesville - Lawrence W Soller, 88, of Zanesville joined his beloved wife in eternal peace, February 23,2020 at 4:35 am, at Clay Gardens, following an extended illness. Lawrence was born August 31, 1931 to the late Herman J Soller and Helen M Shaffer Soller.
Lawrence was a graduate of St Nicholas High School, and life long member of St Nicholas parish where he served as both usher and member of Parish Council. He was also a member of the Holy Name Society and Columbian Association. He proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict attaining the rank of Staff Sargent.
He married the love of his life, Cecil M (Touvell) Soller, on December 29, 1956 at St Nicholas Catholic Church. He is survived by three children Terry L Soller, Kenneth H Soller and Jean M (Jeffrey) Spring. Although they had three children of their own, their passion in life was serving as foster parents to many other children. Those very special children include Lori (Jim) Goody and Rita (Ted) Paul.
Many memories will be shared by his grandchildren Monica Spring, (Byron Mossholder) Marcus Spring, Brad (Kate) Paul, Jason (Naun) Paul, Scott (Sarah) Paul, Frank Mehling and Annette (Sean) King along with his great-grandchildren; Addison Mossholder, Willow, Max, Lilah, Carson Paul and Kaileigh King. Sisters Margaret (Thomas) Paul, Martha (Stanley) Briggs and Corinne (Michael) Musselman and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents and his wife, by his brothers; Raymond and George Soller and sisters Deloris Woerner and Theresa Felt-Pickenpaugh.
Lawrence was a car salesman by trade, working at Dutro Ford for many years, where he was recognized by the Ford Motor company with membership in the society of Professional Sales Counselors. Following his retirement, Lawrence drove a school bus for the Zanesville City School system.
As a fruit farmer, he was a member of the Muskingum Valley Fruit Growers Association, Muskingum Farm Bureau. He served on the Board of Directors of Zanesville Farmers Market and was a member of the Riverside Grange. He was also a member of the American Legion and Disabled American Veterans.
He had many hobbies including stamp collecting, gardening, cross-word puzzles and traveling.
Visitation will be held 2:30 - 4:30 PM & 6:30 -8:30 PM with Christian Vigil 8:30 PM on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the St. Nicholas Catholic Church with Fr. Martin Ralko officiating. Burial with Military Honors will conclude at the Mt. Olive Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Genesis Morrison House.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020