Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Leah McCurdy

Leah McCurdy Obituary
Leah McCurdy

ZANESVILLE - Leah L. McCurdy, 87, of Zanesville, died at 7:23 A.M. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House, Zanesville. She was born January 22, 1932 in Akron, OH, a daughter of the late Joie and Elsie Barton Founds. She was a member of Immanuel Church of Downtown Zanesville.

She is survived by two daughters, Carol Dixon and Kathleen McCurdy; two granddaughters, Laura (Jared) Crotwell and Lisa (Clinton) Bates; three great grandchildren, Owen, Eva and Leyna; three siblings, Emerson Founds, Garrett (Betty) Founds and Evelyn Gotschall and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Leah is preceded in death by husband, Billy McCurdy; infant twin sons; and siblings, Weldon (RoseMary) Founds, Virgil Founds and Lillian (Eugene) Shaw.

Friends and family may call from 6-8 P.M. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, with Pastor Mitch Reed officiating. Leah will be laid to rest at Chandlersville Cemetery beside her beloved husband, Billy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020
