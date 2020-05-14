|
Lee Pletcher
Pataskala - Lee Arthur Pletcher, 76, of Pataskala, Ohio passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at home with his family after a battle with cancer. He was born in Zanesville, Ohio, September 21, 1943, the son of Dale and Ethel (Campbell) Pletcher. He was a graduate of Crooksville High School and Ohio University. Lee began his career as a teacher of Industrial Arts and continued his advances at RCA, Union Carbide, and other industrial, farming, and engineering related positions. Lee retired from Kirkwood Industries having served as General Manager at Dayton Precision Company in Hebron, Ohio.
Lee's life was full of service. He was active as a 4-H leader for 25+ years for the National Roaders 4-H club supporting many youth in leadership and skill development. In his retirement, Lee enjoyed the fellowship of the Land of Legend Antique Tractor Club serving as President and the Ohio Two Cylinder Tractor Club serving as Treasurer and Director. Lee was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 404 of Pataskala and the Scottish Rite. He was active in the Licking County Agrology Club and served as President. Lee served as the current Board President of the Kirkersville Cemetery Association. He enjoyed his time traveling throughout the United States and told fond stories of his trips to Germany, England and Africa. He was a man of many hats. Lee was a fan of the The Ohio State University football team and spent the seasons rooting O-H-I-O.
He is survived by his loving family, wife of 38 years, Molly (Blauser), daughters, Dayna (Jeffrey Hummel), Alexis Abram and grandchildren Aubry, Clara, Julia, Layla and Henry.
Lee is preceded in death by wife Janice (Martin), and his parents, Dale and Ethel Pletcher.
A private service was held followed by interment at Kirkersville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio at P.O. Box 430 Newark, OH 43058-0430 or Licking County 4-H Program at 771 E. Main St. Suite 103 Newark, OH 43055.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Lee and his family. Please log onto hoskinsonfuneral.com to leave a message of comfort and support for the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 14 to May 16, 2020