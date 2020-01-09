|
|
Lela "Jayne" McCune
New Lexington, Ohio - Lela "Jayne" McCune, 64, of New Lexington, Ohio died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at her home. Born September 1, 1955 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Charles and Irene Hanna McCune. Jayne worked at Red Head in New Lexington for several years; she loved people, especially her family, dog and flowers. Survived by her daughter, Emily Binkley; 3 grandchildren, Brittany Binkley, Jacob Binkley and Derek Vanmeter; 2 brothers, Charlie McCune and Jeff (Lory) McCune;4 sisters, Carol (Kenneth) Bateson, Diana (Jim) Allen, Sherrie (Paul) Weiner and Sandy (Mell) Leckrone; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Rutter and a infant son, Timothy Rutter. Calling hours will be held from 12noon-2pm with funeral service at 2:00pm with Deacon Mark Weiner officiating on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Burial will follow in Springer Cemetery, Hemlock, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020