DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
Leland Morrison


1931 - 2020
Leland Morrison Obituary
Leland Morrison

Zanesville - Leland Wendell Morrison, 88 of Zanesville, passed away February 19, 2020 at Adams Lane Care Center.

He was born July 13, 1931 in Zanesville, OH son of the late, Danial W. Morrison and Edith Huffman Morrison. He graduated from New Concord High School, where he was active in sports. He played in the Junior Pioneer and was active in the Y-City Baseball Association. He worked for Burnham Corp., Perfect Plus, McGraw Edison & First National Bank. He was a one time member of Coburn United Methodist Church. He would later become a member of Duncan Falls Baptist Church and then attended Potter's House Church.

He is survived by his sons, Jeff Morrison, Les Morrison; daughters, Kathy, Diane; sister Arlene "Bob" Nelson; several nephews and one niece.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Bonnie Jean Shire.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 11:00 AM Monday, February 24, 2020 with Pastor Jeff Fountain. Burial will follow at St. Paul's Cemetery.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
