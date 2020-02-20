|
|
Leland Morrison
Zanesville - Leland Wendell Morrison, 88 of Zanesville, passed away February 19, 2020 at Adams Lane Care Center.
He was born July 13, 1931 in Zanesville, OH son of the late, Danial W. Morrison and Edith Huffman Morrison. He graduated from New Concord High School, where he was active in sports. He played in the Junior Pioneer and was active in the Y-City Baseball Association. He worked for Burnham Corp., Perfect Plus, McGraw Edison & First National Bank. He was a one time member of Coburn United Methodist Church. He would later become a member of Duncan Falls Baptist Church and then attended Potter's House Church.
He is survived by his sons, Jeff Morrison, Les Morrison; daughters, Kathy, Diane; sister Arlene "Bob" Nelson; several nephews and one niece.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Bonnie Jean Shire.
Calling hours will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 11:00 AM Monday, February 24, 2020 with Pastor Jeff Fountain. Burial will follow at St. Paul's Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020