Lellian Carol Clark
New Lexington, Ohio - Lellian Carol Clark, 73 of New Lexington, Ohio died at 12:48 pm on Friday, May 24, 2019 at The Pickering House, FairHoPe Hospice, in Lancaster, Ohio. Born March 25, 1946 in Bloomingrose, West Virginia to the late Everett Adkins and Edna Montgomery Bristow. She loved life, her kids and grandkids; drove bus for the New Lexington City Schools. Survived by 3 sons, Sid (Missy) Clark, Barry Clark and Wes (Michelle) Clark; 6 grandchildren, Amanda (Chris) Spencer, Aaron Clark, Landon Clark, Kimberly, Logan Wagner and Lindsey Rivera; great grandchildren, Nevaeh Spencer, Gabriella Spencer and Avery Rivera; brothers and sister, Larry Adkins of Athens, Perry (Dee) Adkins of Navarre, Florida and Rhonda ( Don) Rapp of Dahlgren, Illinois. In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Clark and a brother, Terry Lee Adkins. Calling hours will be held from 1-4pm with funeral service at 4:00 pm with Pastor Dana Locke officiating on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Graveside service and burial will held at 2:00 pm on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Barker Cemetery, Keokee, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Pickering House, FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online obituary and register book at www.robertfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on May 26, 2019