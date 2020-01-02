Services
SOMERSET - Lena B. StClair, 83, formerly of Somerset, died at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Altercare of Coshocton.

Lena was born December 16, 1936 in New Lexington, Ohio, the daughter of the late Omar and Edna Kelly Hambrick. She was an LPN at the Perry County Home for 12 years and worked in Columbus for a number of years.

Lena is survived by one daughter, Debra Bjorguard of Zanesville; one son, Kirby StClair; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother, and two sisters.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three infant children; one sister and one brother.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset where services will be held at 12:00 noon with Rev. Eric Self officiating. A private burial will be held in Mt. Zion U.B. Cemetery at a later date.

Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
