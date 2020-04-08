|
Leona Roush
Zanesville - Leona R. Roush, 88, of Zanesville, went to her heavenly home at 11:47 a.m. Tue. April 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on August 27, 1931 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Willard and Thelma (Miller) Patterson. She retired from Mid-East Ohio Vocational School where she was an executive secretary for over 20 years. She was a member of Lake Street Church of Christ in Roseville. She loved to sew, cook, and sing. She was a true definition of a virtuous woman.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years Donald Roush. Three children Doug (Debbie) Roush of Bowling Green, KY, Jan Masterson of Somerset, and John Roush of Zanesville. Four grandchildren Wendy Roush, Renée (Matt) Thornhill, Devin (Carla) Roush, and Katelyn Roush. Seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Thelma Jean Dingey.
Private graveside services will be held for the immediate family. Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice Morrison House. To sign the online guest book or to leave a note visit
www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020