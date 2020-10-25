Leona Searls
White Cottage - Leona Mae Searls, 90, of White Cottage, passed away at 6:00 p.m. Sat. Oct. 24, 2020 at Continuing Healthcare at Adams Lane. She was born on July 10, 1930 in Deavertown, a daughter of the late Guy and Audrey (Pletcher) Driggs. Leona was an active member of the White Cottage United Methodist Church, teaching Sunday School and organizing the county fair booth each year. She also served the White Cottage community in various ways and loved her work at Maysville High School cooking meals for the students. She loved cooking, sewing, and raising a huge garden to share with all! The family appreciates all the love and care the staff at Continuing Healthcare shared and provided Leona, Dave, and family the past eight years.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years David Searls. Son Mike (Traci) Searls. Daughter Mary (Dave) Marty of Brownsburg, IN. Eight grandchildren, fourteen great-
grandchildren, and one great-greatgrandchild. One brother Ronnie (Vivian) Driggs of McConnelsville. One sister-in-law Jean Driggs of Malta. Many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son Homer Searls. Three brothers Lawrence, Ray, and Jr.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Christ's Table or the Alzheimer's Association
.
Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Tue. Oct. 27, 2020 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive in White Cottage where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday officiated by her son-in-law Dave Marty and grandson Chad Searls. Burial will be in Wesley Union Cemetery. To sign the online guest book please visit www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com