Leonard Gene Smith
1928 - 2020
Frazeysburg - Leonard Gene Smith, 92, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Wednesday afternoon, July 29, 2020 in the emergency department of Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio.

Born June 21, 1928 in Zanesville he was a son of the late Leonard E. and Isabelle (Deal) Smith and was a 1946 graduate of Lash High School. Following high school he proudly served our country as a member of the United States Marine Corps and was a member of Wakatomika Post 6193, VFW of Frazeysburg. Leonard helped to establish the Frazeysburg Community Bible Church and was very active in the church, having held many leadership roles over the years. He was retired from Armco Steel of Zanesville after 30 years of service. He also worked with his son at Olde Village Meats of Frazeysburg and he operated Smith's Car Wash of Frazeysburg for many years.

Surviving is his loving wife of 69 years, Dorothy E. (Ashcraft) Smith whom he married October 8, 1950; two sons, Michael D. Smith of Nashport and Jeffrey (KC) Smith of Frazeysburg; four grandchildren, Adam Smith, David (Kayela) Smith, Matthew (Abby) Smith and Ali Smith and one great grandchild, Kyiah Smith. Also surviving is one brother, Charles Smith of Lancaster, Ohio; two sisters, Madeline Shaver of Zanesville and Janice Willis of South Carolina and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Ron Smith.

There will be no public calling hours.

Graveside services will be 11:00am Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, 1475 Military Road, Zanesville with Pastor Dave McCann will officiate. The graveside service is open to the public.

Memorial contributions may be made to Frazeysburg Volunteer Fire Department.








Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
110 Third Street
Frazeysburg, OH 43822
(740) 828-3301
3 entries
July 30, 2020
Very sorry for your loss.
Mike, We will keep you and your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Johanna riley
Friend
July 30, 2020
My dear Uncle Gene, such fond memories of you. I am glad you are reunited with Grandma and Grandpa Smith and Uncle Ronnie. Thanks for all the wonderful memories and times together. Love, Niece Lori
Lori Smith
Family
July 29, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to your family
Rick and Becky Priest
