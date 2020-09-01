Leonard L. Matuzek, Jr.
Zanesville - Leonard L. Matuzek, Jr., 59, of Zanesville, died Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his home. He was born February 1, 1961, in Mountain Home, ID, a son of the late Leonard L. and Barbara Mae (Owens) Matuzek, Sr. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp, was employed at Western Enterprises in Lorain Ohio, and loved to fish.
He is survived by his wife of twenty one years, Mary Evelyn (Hall) Matuzek whom he married October 6, 1998; six step-sons, Rex (Jennifer) Hall, Bill Hall, Oscar (Penny Carsey) Huey, Terry (Amanda) Huey, Timothy Huey and James Huey; two step-daughters, Louella (Mike) Peffer and Teresa (Ray) Briggs; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a cousin, Ronnie Matuzek.
A cremation will take place. Friends and family may call from 2:00 - 4:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE. Full Military Honors will be accorded to him by the United States Marines in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29.
To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com
, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.