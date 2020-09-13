1/
Leroy Luther Parsons
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leroy Luther Parsons

THORNVILLE - Leroy Luther Parsons, 79, of Thornville, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital.

Leroy was born May 3, 1941 in Rock Castle, West Virginia, the son of the late Roy and Eileen Barr Parsons. He was a graduate of Glenford High School and had worked for Western Electric for 43 years, five of those at the Columbia River Plant in Vancouver, Washington.

Leroy was a member of the Baltimore United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carol Schofield Parsons, whom he married August 1, 1959; daughters, Susan (Terry) Quincel and Nancy Fox; son, Scot Parsons; brother, Charles (Alice) Parsons; sister-in-law, Edith Schofield; grandchildren, Ian (Lindsay) Quincel, Eric (Lindsey Dolhon) Quincel, Sarah (Luke) Rockwell and Luke (Taylor Sturgeon) Fox; great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Lawson Quincel and Finlea Rockwell.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Beth; son-in-law, Dan Fox; brother-in-law, Danny Schofield, and sister, Beverly Buxton.

Private family services will be held with Pastor Branson Hawkes.

Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.

www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder & Advocate & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
(740) 743-1652
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bope-Thomas Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved