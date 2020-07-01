1/
Lex LaRue Woody
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lex's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lex LaRue Woody

Amesville - Lex LaRue Woody, 63 of Amesville, passed away on Tues, June 30, 2020 at his residence. He was born on Feb. 3, 1957 in Zanesville, Ohio to Hazel Woody. He is survived by his mother, Hazel Woody Willett of Amesville, 2 daughters, Danyell Singree of Lima and Mandy Thompson of Zanesville, 2 brothers, Jeffery Woody of Nelsonville and Robert Willette of Zanesville, 3 sisters, Candia Tabler of Athens, Tequila Willette of Columbus and Bobby Jean Draughn of Zanesville, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father at heart Herbert Norris and sister, Regina Willette. Services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill with burial following in the Kilvert Cemetery. Friends may call on the family 1 hour prior to the services. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stone-Matheny Funeral Home
7465 Marion Street
Chesterhill, OH 43728
(740) 554-5291
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved