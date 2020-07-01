Lex LaRue Woody
Amesville - Lex LaRue Woody, 63 of Amesville, passed away on Tues, June 30, 2020 at his residence. He was born on Feb. 3, 1957 in Zanesville, Ohio to Hazel Woody. He is survived by his mother, Hazel Woody Willett of Amesville, 2 daughters, Danyell Singree of Lima and Mandy Thompson of Zanesville, 2 brothers, Jeffery Woody of Nelsonville and Robert Willette of Zanesville, 3 sisters, Candia Tabler of Athens, Tequila Willette of Columbus and Bobby Jean Draughn of Zanesville, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father at heart Herbert Norris and sister, Regina Willette. Services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill with burial following in the Kilvert Cemetery. Friends may call on the family 1 hour prior to the services. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com
.