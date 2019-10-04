|
Lila Jeanette (Hancher) Hilaman 89, of Malta, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019. Lila was born October 12, 1925 the daughter of the late Oval and Fannie Wilson Hancher. Lila was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She helped with the family business at Malta Carpet center, was a member of the Eastern Star and Ohio Grange. She attended Malta United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and they enjoyed company of friends and relatives. She will be greatly missed.
Lila is survived by her children; Susan Evans of Vermillion, David Hilaman of Oak Hill, Florida, Karen (Ed) June of Stockport, Richard (Jenni) Hilaman of Granville and Chris Hilaman of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; brother, Carlos Hancher of McConnelsville; grandchildren, Leah Szarka, Micah Manes, Ellliott Hilaman, Hiram Haines, Parker Hilaman, Kyle Ann Sheridan, Alaina Hilaman, Adam Haines, and Sierra Davis; twelve great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Ted Hilaman who died July 29, 1999; daughter, Sharon Davis; sisters, Vera Myers and Betty Jo Knapp.
Friends may call 11:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville, where services will be held at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Steve Smith officiating. She will be laid to rest in Pennsville Cemetery next to her husband.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Morgan County United Methodist Ministries or the Cornerstone South Church in McConnelsville. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-Huck.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Oct. 4, 2019