Lillian G. Collopy
Zanesville - Lillian Genevieve Collopy, 96, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020. She made her home at the Abbot Senior Living in Zanesville for six years.
Lillian was born on August 4, 1923 in Zanesville. She is the daughter of the late Ralph and Regina (Kussmaul) Pyatt. Lillian worked at Essex Wire on Ceramic Avenue, she was a member of the St. Nicholas Church. She married her husband on July 7, 1944 that resulted in a union that lasted 72 years of love.
Lillian is survived by her sons, Michael Collopy, Stephen (Gloria) Collopy, Douglas Collopy, and Gary Collopy; her brothers, Leo Pyatt, Ralph "Thomas" Pyatt, and Robert Pyatt; her sister, Margaret Trout; her daughter-in-law, Ruth Collopy, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Lillian is preceded in death by her loving husband, Bernard Leo Collopy, who passed away on January 19, 2017; her sons, Bernard Collopy Jr, Dannie Collopy, and Ronald Collopy; her daughter, Linda Jones; her brothers, John Pyatt and Joseph Pyatt, and her sister; Rita Shubert.
The Collopy family would like to extend a special thank-you to the good folks at Abbot Senior Living for all the special care shown to Lillian.
Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours from 11 to 1 pm Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 pm at the St. Ann's Cemetery in Philo with Father Martin J. Ralco as celebrant.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 4 to May 5, 2020