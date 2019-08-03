|
Lillian "Polly" Hinkle
Crooksville - Lillian Pauline Hinkle, 94, of Crooksville, peacefully passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, August 2, 2019 with her dearly loved family by her side.
She was born on October 8, 1924 in Redfield, the daughter to the late Earl and Lillian (nee: Conaway) Embrey.
Polly was more than just a homemaker, she was a Mother, a mother who spent her life raising her 8 children all of whom she loved. Throughout the years, Polly and her husband owned various local businesses, the Burley Run Inn, the Saltillo Gas Station and Rosie's Cantina. Among her many hobbies, Polly enjoyed spending her time gardening, canning, crocheting and then from her bountiful harvests she would cook her family Sunday dinners. She was an avid Euchre player being a member of a Euchre Club at one time. Polly was a member of several organizations and groups, the Zanesville Legion and VFW Auxiliaries, and the Saltillo United Methodist Church.
Surviving Polly in life are her daughters, Peggy (John) Cassidy, Mona (Mike) Collins, Lori (Rob) Gossman, Gina (Tracy) Van Meter and Amy (Rick) Leach; her sons, Tom (Penny) Hinkle and Jeff Hinkle (Connie Woodward); her brother and his wife, Roy "Butch" (Barbara) Embrey; her nineteen grandchildren, her 36 great-grandchildren and her 15 great-great-grandchildren.
Welcoming Polly into eternal life are her husband, Lawrence Elmo Hinkle who died, May 12, 1978; her daughter, Cathy Rosser; her son-in-law, Johnny Rosser; her sisters, Helen Bookman, Marjorie Hinkle and her brothers, Bob Embrey, Ned Embrey, Ted Embrey and Earl Embrey Jr.
Family and friends are invited to visit the Hinkle family, 1:00 PM-8:00 PM, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Funeral services for Polly will be held, 11:00 AM, Monday, August 5, 2019 at the funeral home where Rev. Conard Wolf will officiate. Burial will follow in Iliff Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 3, 2019