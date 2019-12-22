|
Linda D. Lehner
Zanesville - Linda D. Lehner, 56 of Zanesville passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019 after a brief illness at Riverside Hospital in Columbus.
Linda was born on September 21, 1963 in Columbus, Ohio. She is the daughter of late Richard A. Cochrun and Mary and Ronald "Woody" Woodworth. She was a graduate of Sheridan High School and she worked for the American Legion Post #29 in Zanesville. She lived life to the fullest and always put others before herself. She enjoyed riding motorcycles, spending time with friends, playing pool, and most especially she cherished being with her family.
Linda is survived by her three daughters, Natasha Olden, Meagan Lehner and Amanda Lanning; her grandchildren, Briana, Colt, Dallas, Rikki, Allen, Rory and Miles; her brother, John Woodworth; her best friend, Rodney Olden; her niece, Brittany Watson; her nephew, Richard A. Cochrun III and many special friends.
In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her brother, Richard A. Cochrun II.
A celebration of Linda's life will be held from 2 to 6 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the American Legion, 27 South 3rd Street, Zanesville, Ohio. The Farus Funeral Home is caring for the Lehner family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019