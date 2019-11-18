|
Linda D Mayle, 73, of Pennsville, passed away on Sat. Nov. 16, 2019 following a long illness. She was born on June 2, 1946 to the late Frank Holbert and Lillian Marshall Holbert Norris. She was a housewife and loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children, son, Edward Mayle of Pennsville, daughters, Allison (Troy) Harris of Canton and Debbie Mayle of the home, 4 brothers, Vaden Norris of Zanesville, Jeffery Norris of Zanesville, Kenneth Holbert of Chesterhill and Gilbert Norris of Minerva, 2 sisters, Kimberly Norris of Virginia and Janice Gibson of Zanesville, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her 1st husband, Emory Mayle, 2nd husband and the love of her life for over 30 years, Delbert Mayle, a son, Claude (Neil) Mayle and a brother, James Holbert. Services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill. Burial will follow in the Chesterhill Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 11-1 P.M. on the day of the funeral. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019