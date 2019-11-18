Services
Stone-Matheney Funeral Home
7465 Marion Street
Chesterhill, OH 43728
(740) 554-5291
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Mayle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda D. Mayle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda D. Mayle Obituary
Linda D Mayle, 73, of Pennsville, passed away on Sat. Nov. 16, 2019 following a long illness. She was born on June 2, 1946 to the late Frank Holbert and Lillian Marshall Holbert Norris. She was a housewife and loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children, son, Edward Mayle of Pennsville, daughters, Allison (Troy) Harris of Canton and Debbie Mayle of the home, 4 brothers, Vaden Norris of Zanesville, Jeffery Norris of Zanesville, Kenneth Holbert of Chesterhill and Gilbert Norris of Minerva, 2 sisters, Kimberly Norris of Virginia and Janice Gibson of Zanesville, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her 1st husband, Emory Mayle, 2nd husband and the love of her life for over 30 years, Delbert Mayle, a son, Claude (Neil) Mayle and a brother, James Holbert. Services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill. Burial will follow in the Chesterhill Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 11-1 P.M. on the day of the funeral. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stone-Matheney Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -