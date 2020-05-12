Services
Linda Eskey


1962 - 2020
Linda Eskey Obituary
Linda Eskey

Duncan Falls - Linda L. Eskey, 58 of Duncan Falls, passed away May 11, 2020 at Genesis Morrison House.

She was born March 31, 1962 in Zanesville, daughter of Nancy Inman Smith and the late Leonard Hayhurst.

In addition to her mother she is survived by her husband Michael Eskey, whom she married March 25, 1998; children Russell Denton, Sarah Bruce, Steven Eskey; three brothers; three sisters; seven grandchildren.

No services will be observed at this time.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder from May 12 to May 14, 2020
