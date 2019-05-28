|
Linda Hina
ZANESVILLE - Linda L. Hina, 73, of Zanesville, died Friday, May 24, 2019 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. She was born September 18, 1945, in Athens, a daughter of the late Arthur and Opal Foreman Riley. Linda was the owner and Operator of the T.L.C. Group Home.
Surviving are three sons, Todd (Cheryl) Hina, Larry (Kerry) Hina and Chad (Julie) Hina; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a sister, Sandy (Ken) Cook; three brothers, Danny (Patty) Riley, Bill (Debbie) Riley and Leo (Shelby) Riley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry and Arthur Jr. Riley and a sister, Marilyn Howery.
No calling hours will be observed. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 28, 2019