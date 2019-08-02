|
Linda I. Bolyard
Sullivan,IN - Linda I. Bolyard, 80, of Sullivan, IN, passed away at 4:38 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, IN. She was born August 31, 1938 in Six Mile Turn, Ohio to the late James E. Wilson and Clara (McGee) Wilson Swinehart.
Linda was a 1956 graduate of McLuney High School. She worked at
Ohio Bell Telephone Co. New Lexington, Ohio, Farmers State
Bank Sullivan, In, and REMC Sullivan, In. She was of Lutheran faith.
She is survived by her loving children, Steve (Cheryl) Wilson of Zanesville, OH, Tammy (Rick) McCrary of Sullivan IN, Judy (Tom) Hart of Lima, OH and Blaine (Carrie) Bolyard of Sullivan IN; Ten grandchildren, Doug (Jenny) McCrary, Curt McCrary, Breanna ( Zak) Adkins, Brandon Hart, Suzanne (Zak) Allmand, Victoria Bolyard, Jamie (Chad) Embrey, Jeremy Wilson, Jennifer (Darren) Burnell and Chad Wilson and 21 great grandchildren; brothers, Jim (Jane) Wilson, Frank Swinehart, Don (Sandi) Swinehart, Gary (Nanette) Swinehart, sisters, Mary Lou (Bob) Dullinger, Norma (Roger) LeRoy, Fontell (Jim) Bolyard, Rita Bolyard, sister-in-law Linda Swinehart, step-brother Doug (Teen) Swinehart, step-sister Francis Geesey, in addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Susan Bolyard, step-father Harold Swinehart, brother Dwayne Swinehart, sister Thelma Carney, and step sister Rosemarie McGee.
Services to celebrate her life will be at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Holmes Memorial Chapel with Dr. Timothy Lueking officiating. There will be a private family gathering beginning at 4:00 p.m. until the time of services. In-lieu of flowers the family suggest that if friends so desire, memorial contributions may be made to the or Casey Kicks.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 2, 2019