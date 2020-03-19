|
Linda Lou Hayes
Buffalo - Linda Lou Hayes, 70, of Buffalo, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at her home. She was born May 29, 1949, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late James Leo and Betty Preston Wolfe. She had been a cook at Mr. Lee's Restaurant and also for Bob Evans. She loved cooking for anyone and everyone with way too much food. She enjoyed babysitting for a lot of people and loved her grandchildren. She liked watching the cooking channel and old movies. Linda was a member of Westwood Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Philip A. Hayes who she married April 21, 1979; two daughters, Jessica (Chris) Beebe and Elizabeth (Cory) Livengood; three grandchildren, Peyton, Cacey, and Kenny; four sisters, Shirley (Sherman) Gallagher, Hazel Countryman, Juanita Herman, and Brenda Bassett; a brother, Larry Wolfe; and two special friends, Mary Jo Parkinson and Shirley Eddy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Willard and Robert Wolfe.
A private family Graveside Service will be held at Guernsey County Memory Gardens, Cambridge. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO entrusted with all arrangements.
To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020