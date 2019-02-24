Linda Lou Lloyd-Flerlage



Zanesville - Linda Lou Lloyd-Flerlage, 77, of Zanesville, died at 10:48 P.M. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. She was born June 23, 1941, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Rex Loraine and Lorine Loy Rodgers Mitter. She was a graduate of Zanesville High School and retired from Essex Wire after over thirty years of service. She also worked as a crossing guard for over fifteen years for the Manatee County Sheriff's Office in Bradenton, FL. Linda enjoyed traveling, her favorites being cruises and beaches. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.



She is survived by two sons, Michael (Karla) Wilson and Donovan Wilson; a daughter, Renee Newell; four grandchildren, Brett Wilson, Brittany (Andy McNally) Wilson, Dustin (Jennifer Fox) Wilson, and Melissa Newell; eight great-grandchildren, Kaidyn Kimble, Kelcie Stokes, Kaeleigh and Michael Carnes, Jr., Evan and Weston Wilson, and Dalton and Delaney McNally.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Ewell A. Wilson who died in 1979 as well as her third husband, David Flerlage.



A Cremation-With-Care has taken place with a private family Celebration of Life to be held.



