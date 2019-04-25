Linda Lou Morgan



Zanesville - Linda Lou Morgan, 74 of Zanesville, died 2:35 AM, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Cedar Hill Care Center following a lengthy illness. She was born Wednesday, November 1, 1944, in Columbus, the daughter of James Earl Smith and Sarah B. (Welch) Smith-Stoneburner and was Methodist by Faith.



Linda was employed with Brockway Glass for many years. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 29 and enjoyed gardening, quilting and baking. Linda was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.



Linda is survived by two daughters: Garolyn (Alan B.) Chandler of Columbus, GA and Georgie Mayle of Zanesville; two sons: Gary E. (Cindy) Morgan, Jr. of Zanesville, and James D. (Ann) Morgan of Jacksonville, FL; four grandchildren: Linda M. Johnson, Sarah L. Mayle, Justin Bailey and Katelynn Morgan; four great grandchildren: Kobe & Cordell Johnson and Ayden & Rylie Bailey; and a brother-in-law: Reuben Morgan of Zanesville.



In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by a daughter: Marketa Morgan; her step-father: Robert "Stoney" Stoneburner; her mother-in-law: Georgia Mae "Mom" Morgan; her pervious husband: Gary "Baldy" Morgan, Sr.; two brothers-in-law: David Morgan & George Morgan; a sister-in-law: Wanda Morgan; a brother & sister-in-law: Raymond Gene & Rose Marie Smith; a grandson-in-law: Mike Johnson and several nieces and nephews.



Friends may call, Friday, April 26, 2019, from 11:00 AM till 12 Noon, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where Family Remarks will be made at 12 Noon. Linda will be laid to rest in Fultonham Cemetery.