Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Linda Lou Morgan Obituary
Linda Lou Morgan

Zanesville - Linda Lou Morgan, 74 of Zanesville, died 2:35 AM, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Cedar Hill Care Center following a lengthy illness. She was born Wednesday, November 1, 1944, in Columbus, the daughter of James Earl Smith and Sarah B. (Welch) Smith-Stoneburner and was Methodist by Faith.

Linda was employed with Brockway Glass for many years. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 29 and enjoyed gardening, quilting and baking. Linda was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Linda is survived by two daughters: Garolyn (Alan B.) Chandler of Columbus, GA and Georgie Mayle of Zanesville; two sons: Gary E. (Cindy) Morgan, Jr. of Zanesville, and James D. (Ann) Morgan of Jacksonville, FL; four grandchildren: Linda M. Johnson, Sarah L. Mayle, Justin Bailey and Katelynn Morgan; four great grandchildren: Kobe & Cordell Johnson and Ayden & Rylie Bailey; and a brother-in-law: Reuben Morgan of Zanesville.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by a daughter: Marketa Morgan; her step-father: Robert "Stoney" Stoneburner; her mother-in-law: Georgia Mae "Mom" Morgan; her pervious husband: Gary "Baldy" Morgan, Sr.; two brothers-in-law: David Morgan & George Morgan; a sister-in-law: Wanda Morgan; a brother & sister-in-law: Raymond Gene & Rose Marie Smith; a grandson-in-law: Mike Johnson and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call, Friday, April 26, 2019, from 11:00 AM till 12 Noon, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where Family Remarks will be made at 12 Noon. Linda will be laid to rest in Fultonham Cemetery. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 25, 2019
