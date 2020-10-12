Linda Lou Nelson
Crooksville - Linda Lou Nelson, 73, of Crooksville, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Genesis Hospital with her beloved family at her side.
Linda was born on December 7, 1946 to Erma Bobb (nee: Sharkey). She grew up in the Morgan County countryside with her grandparents, Laura and Charles Sharkey, along with her aunt Marilyn who was as dear as a sister. Linda had seven siblings whom she shared a close relationship with all of her life.
As a young adult Linda moved to the city of Zanesville, Ohio, where she briefly worked for Nelson McCoy Pottery. Linda settled in Crooksville where she raised three children with her husband of 52 years, Richard Nelson. Linda enjoyed country music and dancing. She had a spirited, good-humored personality and laughed often. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Linda is survived by her children, Jason Nelson (Tara Nelson), Tina Nelson and Tammy Nelson (Steve Kinney); her grandchildren, Cheyenne Nelson, Dakota Nelson, Kassidy Adams, Keela Nelson (Alexander Snedden); her siblings, Becky Forester, Rick Bobb, Diana Bobb, her aunt, Marilyn Wesney and several nieces and nephews
Linda was preceded in death by her sisters, Donna Neff and Deborah Edgell; her brothers, Mike and Roger Sharkey; and her husband Richard Nelson.
Friends will be received, 3:00 PM-5:00 PM and 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 14, at the funeral home with Pastor Marc Caton officiating. Linda will be laid to eternal rest in Crooksville Cemetery next to her beloved husband.
