Linda Lou Willaims
1948 - 2020
Linda Lou Willaims

Zanesville - Linda Lou Williams, 72 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Linda was born in Zanesville on September 17, 1948. She is the daughter of the late Denver E. and Genevieve (Gossman) Wiseman. She worked for the Bloomer Candy Company for several years and also for the Brockway Glass company for over 15 years. She was a member of the VFW Post #1058 and she was a loving mother and sister.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Treasa Rose of Zanesville; her siblings, Judy (Frank) Wood, Paul (Patti) Wiseman, David (Linda) Wiseman, Patty (Doug Stotts) Offinger, Shirley (Steve) Sevcik and Jeannie (Jeff) Bryan; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; her ex-husband, Keith Williams; her God-daughter, Monna Grove; her loving k-9 companions, Creasy and Orion.

In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie Wiseman; her niece, Shelley Thompson; her nephew, Kurt Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Linda's name to Genesis Hospice, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.

Due to Covid-19 all guest are requested to wear masks while attending services.

Visitations will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 11 am on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Pat Wiseman-Jones will officiate the services. She will be laid to rest in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.

www.farusfh.com






Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
