Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
First Church of the Nazarene
5700 Martin Lane
Zanesville, OH
Zaneville - Linda L. Lynch, age 57 of Zanesville, OH died 3:20 PM, Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

She was born Saturday, July 22, 1961 in Zanesville, the daughter of Louis Fridley of Roseville and the late Mary Ellen (Dupler) Fridley. She was married on Friday, December 28, 1984 to Floyd Lynch who survives.

She was a member and very active at the First Church of the Nazarene of Zanesville. Linda served her country in the United States Air Force. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and church family.

In addition to her husband and father she is survived by one daughter Cheyenne Lynch of Zanesville; one brother, Jeff (Marcy) Fridley Zanesville; stepmother, Shirley Fridley of Roseville, nieces; Jill Coulles of New York and Amber Moore of Columbus.

A funeral service will be held 3:00 PM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at First Church of the Nazarene, 5700 Martin Lane Zanesville with Pastor Steve Dupler and Pastor Mark Dupler officiating. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 20, 2019
