Linda M. Henry Davis
Roseville - Linda Marie Henry Davis, 79, of Roseville, passed away Tuesday April 14, 2020 at SKLD Nursing Facility, New Lexington. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio on September 1, 1940 to her late father, William Leroy Henry and Mary Ellen Henry. Linda worked at Brush Pottery and Alpine Pottery throughout her life. She loved spending all her time with her kids and grandkids and enjoyed taking long car rides. Those that knew her know that she never met a stranger. Linda could always light up a room with her infectious smile. She is survived by her children, Rhonda (Scott) Snyder and Christopher Davis of Roseville; 4 granddaughters, Jessica (Matt) McDonald, Vanessa (Patrick) Snyder, Tiffany (Luke) McDonald and Taylor (Chase) Snyder; a grandson, Tyler (Shaylin) Davis; 6 great grandchildren, Jensen, Alivia, Noah, Landon, Weston and Tyler Jr; brothers, Ike Henry of Roseville and Conrad (Barb) Saxton of Roseville; nephews, Jim and Pat Henry. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 58 years, Jerry Davis; granddaughter, Kristen Snyder and brother, Arthur Henry. Private visitation will take place and graveside services will be held at 1pm Friday April 17, 2020 in Rose Hill Cemetery with Pastor Marc Caton officiating. Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 33 N. Main Street, Roseville is caring for the Henry-Davis families. You may sign the register book, send a note of condolence or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020