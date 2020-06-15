Linda M. Regula-Warren
Zanesville - Our community sadly lost a pillar on Saturday June 13, 2020, when Linda May Regula-Warren, 76, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family at Genesis Hospital.
Linda was born on May 11, 1944 at Two- and Three-quarter-Mile Creek, near Saint Albans, West Virginia. She is one of nine children, Roy (Judy) Egwon, Madeline (Hobart) Yazel, Betty (Cecil) Smith, Bill (Ruth) Adkins, Bobby (Carol) Adkins, AnnaGay (Bob) James, Anna (Frosty) Fink, and Carolyn (Floyd) Everhart.
An artist and resident of Zanesville for 17 years, Linda contributed to the lives of many through her art. But art wasn't her only passion. Linda was also an author, teacher, activist, gallery-owner, and community organizer. She shared a studio with her husband Jim at Tower Studios in downtown Zanesville, where she created deeply personal, vibrant paintings addressing her own personal experiences and her perspective on contemporary issues, especially those adversely affecting women and children. Her paintings have been displayed in numerous exhibitions where her colorful visual voice inspired viewers to connect with their powerful messages. Linda brought together her love of community and the arts when she created the Y-Bridge Arts Festival in Zanesville. As a writer, Linda's published works include a children's series, young adult fantasy novels, and adult fiction. As a mentor to countless artists, motivational speaker, and through the nonprofit she co-founded called the You Will Rise Project, she helped people all over the world feel empowered to express themselves and also learn to love and accept themselves in the process.
Linda had a unique and special relationship with her "Golden Child", Paul Richmond. Linda mentored Paul, in the arts, from the time he was a young child until her last breath. Linda and Paul had over 30 years of love and affection.
Linda is survived by her husband of 25 years, James Kiel Warren. They were married on July 2, 1994 at Redbird Ranch in Stewart, Ohio. Together Jim and Linda shared a passion for the arts, the community, and their blended family. They met over 30 years ago, Jim as an art student, Linda as his art teacher. The couple loved taking long weekend getaways, especially to a little bed and breakfast called The Pines in Dresden, Ohio. Jim and Linda's love for each other, and the world of art, continued to grow throughout all the years they shared together.
In addition, Linda is also survived by her two children Shawn (Barb) Regula of New Philadelphia and Misty (Dean) Green, two Step-Children Jimmy Warren of Mount Vernon and Angie (Brian) Richards of Chillicothe, one brother and two sisters, 9 Grandchildren and 7 Great-grandchildren.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers and 3 sisters.
Linda's legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she mentored and interacted with as well as those she reached but never met. Help her kindness, loyalty, and compassion continue by making memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to the You Will Rise Project in Linda's honor. Donate online at:
http://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/you-will-rise-project By check: Make check out to Fractured Atlas. In memo line, write You Will Rise Project. Mail to: Fractured Atlas, 248 West 35th Street, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10001
There are no funeral arrangements made for Linda at this time. Her body will be cremated arranged by BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OH. A private family memorial for Linda will take place at a later date. Condolences can be sent to Linda's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/lregula.
A public memorial for the community of Zanesville will be arranged and to be announced at a later date.
To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com , follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.