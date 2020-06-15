Linda Prindle

Linda PrindleLancaster - Linda "Punkie" (Seeley) Prindle, 71, passed away at 1:25 a.m. Sunday June 14, 2020 at Crestview Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing in Lancaster. She was born on July 18, 1948 in Columbus, a daughter of the late James and Maree (Rinehardt) Seeley. She is survived by one son Stefan Wood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Roberta, Gary, Ronnie, and Jimmy.She loved all animals and was an avid fisherwoman. She spent the past five years at Crestview Nursing where she had many friends and special caregivers.She spent much of her time in the therapy gym where she loved the staff, especially her caregiver and special friend Janeen Baker.Per Linda's request, no funeral services will be held.To sign the online guest book please visit