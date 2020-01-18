Services
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Reed

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Reed Obituary
Linda Reed

New Lexington - On January 17, 2020, Linda Reed got her wings and went home to be with the angels. She was 63 years old. Her departure reminds us angels are watching over us. Linda was a compassionate spirit whose passion was taking care of others. She was a nurse for 28 years.

Linda is survived by her significant other, John Billingsley; sons, Bryan Wilson, Brent (Kim) Wilson; daughter, Melanie (Jeremiah) Toth. Grandkids, Triston and Kristin Wilson, Joey and Abby Wilson, Tatem, Miah and Tanner Toth ; sisters, Kathy Miller, Donna (Piv) McCord and Julie (Matt) Zavora; brothers, Mike (Regina) Miller, Jimbo Miller and Bob Miller.

Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Daisy Ponting Miller; sister, Marsha Miller and a brother, Dan Miller.

Calling hours will be held from 11am-1pm with funeral service at 1:00pm on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 with Pastor Dan Hinkle and Jeremiah Toth officiating at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.

Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses.

Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -