|
|
Linda Reed
New Lexington - On January 17, 2020, Linda Reed got her wings and went home to be with the angels. She was 63 years old. Her departure reminds us angels are watching over us. Linda was a compassionate spirit whose passion was taking care of others. She was a nurse for 28 years.
Linda is survived by her significant other, John Billingsley; sons, Bryan Wilson, Brent (Kim) Wilson; daughter, Melanie (Jeremiah) Toth. Grandkids, Triston and Kristin Wilson, Joey and Abby Wilson, Tatem, Miah and Tanner Toth ; sisters, Kathy Miller, Donna (Piv) McCord and Julie (Matt) Zavora; brothers, Mike (Regina) Miller, Jimbo Miller and Bob Miller.
Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Daisy Ponting Miller; sister, Marsha Miller and a brother, Dan Miller.
Calling hours will be held from 11am-1pm with funeral service at 1:00pm on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 with Pastor Dan Hinkle and Jeremiah Toth officiating at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020