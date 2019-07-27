|
Linda S. Wyer
NEW LEXINGTON - Linda S. Wyer, 80, of New Lexington, Ohio, died peacefully Thursday, July 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Linda was born March 4, 1939 in Zanesville, Ohio, to the late Calvin and Edith McCaughey Anderson. She was a Methodist by faith. Linda was a very devoted mother and grandmother who took great pride in her family and joy in her friendships. Linda cherished and loved spending time with her family, particularly her great grandchildren Mia, Madison and Hudson who are dearest to her heart. She also enjoyed gardening, baking and was known for "Mams' famous baked ham". She also loved traveling to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and attending the weekly auctions at "Bargain Billy's". Linda always had a smile and kind word for everyone she encountered.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Dora (Allen) Metzger of Roseville; daughter-in-law, Libbie Wyer of Junction City; grandchildren, Michael and Sarah Metzger and David Metzger, Mitchell and Krista Wyer and Brandon Wyer all of Junction City. She is also survived by Mark (Theresa) Wyer, Rhonda (Lonnie) Savage, Amy (Justin) Embrey, Matt Wyer and Mandy Lacey, Hope and Brad Silver, Steven, Kyle and Shawn Savage, Emma, Ella and Brody Embrey, Bailey and Cole Silver, and Cam Wyer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving son, Rick Wyer in 2012.
Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset, and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the funeral home with the Reverend Dick Newlon officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery in Junction City.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rick Wyer Memorial Youth Fund in Linda's memory.
The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to all the doctors, nurses, and staff at Fairfield Medical Center and Hospice of Central Ohio who provided exceptional care to Linda. She considered each and every one of them her "angels".
Published in the Times Recorder on July 27, 2019